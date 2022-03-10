WWE issued the following today:

WWE Live returns to The U.K., France and Germany

STAMFORD, Conn., March 10, 2022 – WWE Live will return to Newcastle, U.K., on Thursday, April 28, followed by London, U.K., on Friday, April 29, 2022, before stopping in Paris, France, on Saturday, April 30, and wrapping up with Leipzig, Germany, on Sunday, May 1.

Tickets for WWE Live are available at the following links:

Newcastle – Utilita Arena (Thursday, April 28, 2022)

General on-sale available this Monday at 10 AM GMT

London – The O2 (Friday, April 29, 2022)

General on-sale available this Monday at 10 AM GMT

Paris – Accor Arena (Saturday, April 30, 2022)

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Leipzig – QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena (Sunday, May 1, 2022)

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more*.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, will also make her long-awaited return to The O2 in London on Friday, April 29, and the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday, April 30. This will be the first time Rousey has performed live in London and Paris since 2018.

All tickets for previously scheduled WWE Live events in Paris and Leipzig remain valid. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new dates should contact their point of purchase.

*Talent subject to change.