A tournament has been announced to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Following the closing angle on the August 3 edition of Raw, which saw AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio meet with Reigns, WWE has confirmed that a cross-brand tournament will decide who challenges the champion when Raw heads to Mexico City on September 14 as part of the company’s September 2026 tour of South America.

In a video released by WWE, Mysterio announced that the tournament will begin on the August 10 episode of Raw and will feature luchadors from Raw, SmackDown, and AAA.

The winner of the tournament will earn the opportunity to challenge Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the September 14 edition of Raw in Mexico City.