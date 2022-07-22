WWE Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is officially back to work with the company.

After taking some time off last fall due to a cardiac event, WWE announced today that The Game is resuming his executive position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” he said.

Triple H most recently held the title of WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. Before taking on that title, he worked as WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative a few years back.

Today’s announcement comes after Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard was named the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations a few weeks back due to the WWE Board of Directors investigating Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis over allegations of misconduct, along with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Today’s announcement indicates that Laurinaitis will not be returning to that role.

While recovering from the life-threatening health scare from last fall, Triple H announced his official retirement from in-ring competition back in March, and had a formal goodbye at WrestleMania 38. He recently resumed some of his workload and has made a few appearances for the company, but now he is back to full-time work. Triple H spoke to the roster at the WWE Performance Center in June to tell them that he was “back,” noting that he was there for business reasons that he could not elaborate on.

You can see WWE’s full announcement below:

Paul “Triple H” Levesque Is Back 07/22/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that effective immediately, Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. “I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” said Levesque.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Triple H.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.