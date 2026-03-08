WWE NXT Vengeance Day was an eventful show.

Not only did things kick off with a wild Street Fight and subsequent Parking Lot Brawl, but the third match of the evening saw the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship change hands, with Tatum Paxley defeating Izzi Dame to capture the gold.

The noteworthy happenings only continued from there.

In order, too.

As soon as the Paxley-Dame title change took place, the show moved on to an in-ring segment that saw Interim NXT General Manager Robert Stone call out Fatal Influence.

WWE NXT Women’s World Champion Jacy Jane, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid then made their way to the ring.

Stone would inform the trio of the news regarding Jane’s next title defense.

Advertised for the March 17, 2026 episode of the weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network prime time program at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, is Jacy Jane vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a triple-threat match with Jane’s WWE NXT Women’s World Championship on-the-line.

Ruca and Zaria would end up joining Jane, Henley and Reid in the ring, and the segment culminated with the Fatal Influence trio leaving Jane’s soon-to-be title challengers laying.

