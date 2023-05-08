WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been announced for tonight’s RAW.

WWE noted in the official segment preview that Stratus will have a live mic tonight. They noted, “WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw just weeks after costing Becky Lynch and Lita the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Stratus shocked the WWE Universe by savagely attacking and berating her supposed friends and continuing the verbal assault on social media. After the attack of Lynch, Stratus appeared on the red brand and surprisingly demanded an apology, believing Lynch has taken all the shine from pioneers like herself. What will Stratus say when she hits the ring and grabs a mic? Tune in to Monday Night Raw on USA at 8/7 C to find out!”

Stratus was drafted to the red brand in the WWE Draft last week. She has been feuding with Becky Lynch, who has been out of action since April 10 when Stratus turned heel on her. You can click here for RAW spoiler notes for tonight on Stratus and Lynch, and others.

For those who missed it earlier, you can click here for spoilers on tonight’s WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament matches. You can also click here for big spoiler updates on creative plans for tonight’s post-Backlash and post-Draft edition of RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.