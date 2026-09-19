WWE has announced several matches and a segment for the September 21 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Two more spots in the Money in the Bank ladder matches will be decided on the show, with a pair of Triple Threat qualifying matches announced during Friday night’s SmackDown.

On the men’s side, Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio will square off, with the winner advancing to the Men’s Money in the Bank match.

The women’s qualifier will see La Catalina, Roxanne Perez and Iyo Sky battle for the fourth spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank match.

The qualifiers come one week after Je’Von Evans and Lola Vice punched their tickets to Money in the Bank on Raw.

Also announced for Monday’s show, LA Knight will appear and address the WWE Universe.

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