The 2026 WWE event calendar continues filling up.

Ahead of the company’s return north of the border to “The Great White North,” two new dates have been announced for WWE in Canada later this year.

From WWE.com:

WWE adds two live events to Canadian tour this August

WWE today announced two additional live events taking place in Canada this August. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, May 29 at 10am MDT via Ticketmaster.ca.

Saturday, August 22 – Edmonton (Rogers Place), WWE Summer Tour

Sunday, August 23 – Calgary (Scotiabank Saddledome), WWE Summer Tour

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 28 at 10am MDT. Additional details can be found at WWE.com/Events.

Earlier this month, WWE announced its return to Canada with three events in August: WWE Summer Tour in London (Aug. 20), Friday Night SmackDown in Toronto (Aug. 21) and Monday Night RAW in Ottawa (Aug. 24). Tickets for each event are still available for purchase via Ticketmaster.ca.