WWE Announces Two Segments for Friday’s SmackDown

WWE has announced two segments for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley are set to address the championship landscape in WWE. This will come just a few days before Banks goes up against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on RAW, in a match where the title can be decided by pinfall, submission, count out, or by outside interference. Banks has been in possession of Asuka’s title since their Extreme Rules match ended in controversy last Sunday.

It was also announced that Naomi will appear on MizTV with John Morrison and The Miz this Friday. Naomi will be there to discuss last week’s loss to Lacey Evans and the way the WWE Universe reacted on social media, speaking out about how they believe she deserves better.

As noted before, this week’s SmackDown on FOX will also feature a Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, plus more fallout from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tomorrow night. Below are WWE’s announcements on the two segments just revealed:

Naomi set to continue the conversation on “Miz TV” The Miz & John Morrison always have the finger on the pulse of sports-entertainment, and they’ll be joined by last week’s center of attention when Naomi stops by “Miz TV.” Naomi set social media aglow last week after her loss to Lacey Evans led many in the WWE Universe to back up the exuberant Superstar. The Sassy Southern Belle gained control of the match by tying Naomi’s hair to the ropes and then landing a Woman’s Right to get the victory. What will Naomi have to say about last week’s loss and the reaction from the WWE Universe? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to catch the latest edition of “Miz TV.” Bayley & Sasha Banks set to address the championship landscape The Golden Role Models have amassed all the titles, but the controversy hasn’t escaped them. Bayley & Sasha Banks continue to stake The Boss’ claim to the Raw Women’s Championship, but the contentious conclusion to her match against Asuka at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules has created confusion around the title. The Women’s Tag Team Champions plan to address the blue brand and clear the air on the championship landscape. Bayley & Banks promise to even redefine greatness in the process, as the pair will hold all the gold when they walk into SmackDown. What will the duo have to say about Sasha’s looming rematch against The Empress of Tomorrow? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see what the champions have to say!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.