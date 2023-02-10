WWE has announced two special stores for Elimination Chamber Weekend in Montreal, which will offer exclusive Chamber-related merchandise for locals, plus standard WWE merchandise, replica title belts, and more.

WWE La Super Boutique will run on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17 from 10am-9pm, and on Saturday, February 18 from 10am-5pm, just a few hours before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The La Super Boutique will be free and open to the public. It will be located at Galerie PVM at Place Ville Marie in Montreal, at the Cathcart Street entrance.

Sami Zayn will be appearing at La Super Boutique on Thursday at 12pm, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at 3pm on Friday.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Shop will also run that weekend, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Elimination Chamber Shop will be available shortly before doors open to SmackDown on February 17, and shortly before doors open to the Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday, February 18.

Liv Morgan will be appearing at the Elimination Chamber Shop that Friday at 2pm. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will be meeting fans at the Chamber shop on Saturday at 12pm.

WWE’s announcement noted that all signings are free but have a limited capacity and tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.