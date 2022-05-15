WWE issued a pair of press releases earlier today announcing two title matches for the June 6th NXT Takeover: In Your House special. Cameron Grimes will be defending the NXT N.A. title against former champ Carmelo Hayes, and Pretty Deadly puts the NXT tag titles on the line against the Creed Brothers.

Full details, including an early look at the card, can be found below.

Hayes vs. Grimes:

After losing his North American Title in a wild Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver, Carmelo Hayes will get his long-awaited one-on-one rematch with Cameron Grimes. Seeking a worthy challenge, Hayes leveled the playing field by opting to defend the North American Championship the same way it was introduced at the Premium Live Event in Dallas. It was at Stand & Deliver where Grimes achieved a lifelong dream and a promise to his late father by climbing the ladder and pulling down the title. Since that fateful afternoon, Grimes has begun his ascension to the moon in a pair of thrilling title defenses, including a Triple Threat match with Hayes and Solo Sikoa. But now Hayes wants the singles rematch for the title that he is promised. Can Grimes triumph in a straight up fight with the former “A Champion,” or will Hayes reclaim the North American Title?

Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly

The Creed Brothers ran a grueling gauntlet but fell just short of reaching the mountaintop as the debuting tag team of Pretty Deadly entered the Gauntlet Match last and picked apart the last pieces of Julius & Brutus Creed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Despite the resilience of the two brothers, The Creeds could not muster enough energy after three matches to topple the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions as Kit Wilson & Elton Prince set the tone for their tenure on NXT 2.0 with a decisive, if not controversial, victory. The win was all the more sweeter for Wilson & Prince as the duo seemed to have it in for The Creed Brothers since arriving on NXT 2.0, announcing their presence by first destroying The Diamond Dojo before attacking The Creeds from behind with a pair of steel chairs. Since that time, Wilson & Prince have reveled in multiple sideplate checks as the new champions, but will they still be yelling “yes boy!” following their first true title defense against a hungrier than ever Julius & Brutus Creed? Don’t miss a minute of the action at NXT In Your House streaming LIVE Saturday, June 4, at 8 ET/7 CT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American title

-Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers for the NXT tag team titles