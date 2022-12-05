WWE has announced two Triple Threats that will eventually lead to a new #1 contender being crowned for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Tonight’s RAW will feature two Triple Threats – Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, plus Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch.

The winners of tonight’s matches will then face off in singles action on next Monday’s RAW, with the winner earning a future title shot from Belair.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, plus Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch. The winners will face off next week to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* WWE Hall of Famer JBL hosts high-stakes invitational poker tournament with Baron Corbin and others

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Elias and Matt Riddle

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.