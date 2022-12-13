STAMFORD, Conn., December 13, 2022 – WWE Live will return with a roster of WWE Superstars from Raw to Liverpool on Wednesday, June 28, Sheffield on Thursday, June 29, and Newcastle on Friday, June 30, 2023. In addition, WWE Superstars from SmackDown will bring the action to Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday, June 29 and Cardiff, Wales, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Fans attending WWE Live in Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Damage CTRL, The Street Profits and many more*. Tickets for WWE Live are available at the following links:

WWE Live – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena (Wednesday, June 28, 2023)

Presale available here from Thursday December 15 at 9am GMT

General sale available here from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

WWE Live – Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena (Thursday, June 29, 2023)

Presale available here from Thursday December 15 at 9am GMT

General sale available here from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

WWE Live – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena (Friday, June 30, 2023)

Presale available for Three customers here from Wednesday December 14 at 9am GMT

General sale available here from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

Fans attending WWE Live in Dublin and Cardiff will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Sami Zayn, The Usos, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, The New Day and many more*. Tickets for WWE Live are available at the following links:

WWE Live – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena (Thursday, June 29, 2023)

Presale available here from Wednesday December 14 at 9am GMT

General sale available here from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

WWE Live – Cardiff, Wales – International Arena (Sunday, July 2, 2023)

Presale available here from Thursday December 15 at 9am GMT

General sale available here from Friday December 16 at 9am GMT

*Talent subject to change.