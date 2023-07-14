WWE will begin the process to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on tonight’s SmackDown.

The United States Championship Invitational will kick off on tonight’s SmackDown as AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Butch and Grayson Waller do battle in a Fatal 4 Way.

Tonight’s winner will move one step closer to earning a title match against Theory. The Invitational will continue next week with another Fatal 4 Way featuring participants to be announced. The winner of tonight’s Fatal 4 Way will face the winner of next week’s Fatal 4 Way on the July 28 SmackDown, and the winner of that match will be named the new #1 contender. It’s likely that the Invitational winner will challenge Theory at SummerSlam on August 5, but that has not been confirmed.

We noted earlier how the official WWE SmackDown preview noted that Jey Uso is on a warpath following last week’s SummerSlam challenge to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and it was teased that we will find out Reigns’ reaction to Jey’s challenge on tonight’s show. It should be noted that Reigns is still not advertised to appear tonight. Furthermore, a new WWE teaser for SmackDown indicates Jey will take the mic tonight.

“What is on the mind of Main Event Jey @WWEUsos after last week’s emotional Tribal Court?,” WWE asked fans.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also see Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes continue their feud as Sheamus and Ridge Holland take on Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in tag team action.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina:

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defends against Bianca Belair

* Fallout from last week’s fight with The Bloodline… what will Jey Uso say? How will Roman Reigns respond to SummerSlam challenge?

* Pretty Deadly vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

* The WWE United States Championship Invitational kicks off with AJ Styles vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Grayson Waller. The winner will advance to the July 28 SmackDown to face the winner of next week’s Fatal 4 Way to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Below is a promo for tonight's show:

