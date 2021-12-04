The WWE Universal Title match is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

WWE Day 1 will see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar vs. Reigns was booked after tonight’s SmackDown main event saw Reigns retain over Sami Zayn, who became the new #1 contender by winning the Black Friday Battle Royal last week. Tonight’s show opened with Zayn interrupting a returning Lesnar in the ring, which led to Lesnar talking Zayn into getting his title shot tonight. Zayn wanted to challenge Reigns at Day 1, but Lesnar insisted he do it tonight after an entertaining back & forth where Lesnar acted like he didn’t know who Zayn was. Lesnar later interrupted Zayn and Sonya Deville, who announced that Lesnar would headline WWE Day 1 with the winner of the SmackDown main event.

Zayn later came out for the main event and cut a promo on how he had no one to thank but Lesnar, promising to shock the world and upset Reigns. After earlier promising to have Zayn’s back during the main event, Lesnar came out before the match and ended up taking Zayn out with three German suplexes, then two F5s. Lesnar made his exit after propping Zayn up in the corner. The Bloodline then came out for the main event, and Reigns defeated Zayn with a quick Spear and the Guillotine submission to get the squash win in seconds.

Lesnar vs. Reigns was then confirmed for WWE Day 1. This will be their second match in months as Reigns retained over Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia back on October 21, due to interference by The Bloodline and Heyman sliding the Universal Title belt into the ring for a belt shot.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current announced card, along with a few related shots from SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

