WWE has announced a mini-tour of Europe for October and November.

WWE will run Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, October 30; Stuttgart, Germany on Halloween, Monday, October 31; Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday, November 1; Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, November 2.

Superstars announced for the tour as of this writing include Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE sent us the following dates and details for the tour:

Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro (Sunday, October 30, 2022)

Stuttgart, Germany – Porsche Arena (Monday, October 31, 2022)

Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle (Tuesday, November 1, 2022)

Geneva, Switzerland – Geneva Arena (Wednesday, November 2, 2022)

All tickets for the previously scheduled WWE Live event in Dortmund remain valid. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new date should contact their point of purchase.

