WWE has announced several live events and TV tapings for the summer of 2023.

The full list can be seen below. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, April 7. The dates include the Money In the Bank go-home RAW on June 26 from Savannah, GA, and the post-SummerSlam RAW on August 7 in Minneapolis, plus the post-SummerSlam SmackDown on August 11 in Calgary.

Below is the full list issued to us today, along with the current list of 2023 Premium Live Events:

WWE® Announces Additional Dates to the Summer 2023 Live Event Touring Schedule Tickets On Sale Next Friday, April 7 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s Summer 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 7. The schedule includes: * Saturday, June 3: WWE Supershow – Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y.

* Sunday, June 4: WWE Supershow –SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H.

* Friday, June 16: SmackDown – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

* Sunday, June 18: WWE Supershow – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston W. Va.

* Friday, June 23: SmackDown – Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

* Saturday, June 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La.

* Sunday, June 25: Sunday Stunner – Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Ala.

* Monday, June 26: Raw®– Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

* Monday, July 10: Raw – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

* Friday, July 14: SmackDown – PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

* Saturday, July 15: Saturday Night’s Main Event – EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

* Sunday, July 16: Sunday Stunner – WYCC in Salisbury, Md.

* Monday, July 17: Raw – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

* Friday, July 21: SmackDown – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

* Monday, July 24: Raw – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

* Monday, July 31: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

* Monday, August 7: Raw – Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

* Friday, August 11: SmackDown – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

* Monday, August 14: Raw – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

* Monday, August 28: Raw – FedexForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Below is an updated look at WWE Premium Live Events for 2023:

* Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, April 1: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Sunday, April 2: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, May 6: WWE Backlash from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico

* Saturday, May 27: WWE King and Queen of The Ring from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, July 1: WWE Money In the Bank from the O2 Arena in London, England

* Saturday, August 5: WWE SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, MI

