WWE has announced a dream matchup for the company’s upcoming tour of the United Kingdom.
Former NXT U.K. champion WALTER will battle the Swiss-Superman Cesaro in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester. The tour begins on November 5th and will also feature an NXT championship triple threat between Tommaso Ciampa, Bron Breakker, and Sami Zayn.
If you live in:
Liverpool
Leeds
Nottingham
Manchester
Then it’s imperative you come to these shows for this match alone 🤯@WWECesaro vs. @WalterAUT
My word. What a treat! 😍#WWEUKTour pic.twitter.com/cV3lI6Nt2d
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 29, 2021