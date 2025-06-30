When WWE invades Petco Park in San Diego, California this November, they will be bringing WarGames with them.
On Monday, WWE confirmed WarGames will be part of WWE Survivor Series this year, with WWE Survivor Series WarGames: San Diego scheduled to take place on November 29, 2025, with tickets for the show going on sale starting on July 11, 2025.
WWE.com released the following announcement, and official promotional poster for WWE Survivor Series WarGames: San Diego on Monday morning:
Survivor Series: WarGames tickets on sale Friday, July 11
June 30, 2025 – WWE, in partnership with the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District (SDTMD), today announced that tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego will go on sale starting Friday, July 11 at 11am ET/8am PT via Ticketmaster.com.
Presale for Survivor Series: WarGames tickets will begin Wednesday, July 9 at 11am ET/8am PT. Fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-survivor-series-2025.
For the fourth consecutive year, Survivor Series will feature both men’s and women’s WarGames matches.
Additionally, Survivor Series: WarGames Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans unrivaled access to every exhilarating moment. Packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/survivorseries.