When WWE invades Petco Park in San Diego, California this November, they will be bringing WarGames with them.

On Monday, WWE confirmed WarGames will be part of WWE Survivor Series this year, with WWE Survivor Series WarGames: San Diego scheduled to take place on November 29, 2025, with tickets for the show going on sale starting on July 11, 2025.

WWE.com released the following announcement, and official promotional poster for WWE Survivor Series WarGames: San Diego on Monday morning: