A new stipulation match has been added to the lineup for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026.

During the October 27 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Tavion Heights and Myles Borne came face-to-face in the ring for a heated confrontation. The former friends exchanged harsh words before things threatened to turn physical, prompting security to step in and keep them separated.

Before either man could get his hands on the other, the familiar laugh of NXT Halloween Havoc host Danhausen echoed throughout the WWE Performance Center.

Danhausen then instructed a group of druids to spin the Halloween Havoc wheel to determine the stipulation for their upcoming showdown. The wheel ultimately landed on a Weapons Wild Match.

As a result, Heights and Borne will officially collide in a Weapons Wild Match at NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 31.

With the latest addition, the updated lineup for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 is as follows:

* NXT Championship: Grayson Waller (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

* NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair

* Weapons Wild Match: Tavion Heights vs. Myles Borne

* ZARIA vs. Izzi Dame

* Shiloh Hill vs. NARAKU