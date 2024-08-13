A new segment has been announced for the August 13th episode of NXT on USA.

Wes Lee will be addressing the NXT Universe following his shocking attack on The Rascalz at last week’s Great American Bash special.

After his SHOCKING betrayal of The Rascalz last week at #NXTGAB, we will hear from @WesLee_WWE TONIGHT on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Yz0jiqBYJW — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2024

Also on tap for the show this evening is Oba Femi (c) vs. Otis for the NXT North American Championship, Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) for the NXT Tag-Team Championship, Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup, as well as Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.