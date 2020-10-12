As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW will feature a dual-brand Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for a future title shot. The following competitors have been announced for the Battle Royal:
* Alexa Bliss
* Bianca Belair
* Billie Kay
* Dana Brooke
* Lacey Evans
* Lana
* Liv Morgan
* Mandy Rose
* Natalya
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax
* Nikki Cross
* Peyton Royce
* Ruby Riott
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler
* Tamina Snuka
* Zelina Vega
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
