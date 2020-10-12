As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW will feature a dual-brand Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for a future title shot. The following competitors have been announced for the Battle Royal:

* Alexa Bliss

* Bianca Belair

* Billie Kay

* Dana Brooke

* Lacey Evans

* Lana

* Liv Morgan

* Mandy Rose

* Natalya

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax

* Nikki Cross

* Peyton Royce

* Ruby Riott

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler

* Tamina Snuka

* Zelina Vega

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

