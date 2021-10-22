WWE has announced a Women’s Title Exchange for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

There has been speculation on what will happen now that RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is on SmackDown coming out of the WWE Draft, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is on RAW. WWE has now announced that they will exchange titles tonight.

WWE wrote, “SmackDown could very well have a new Women’s Champion on its season premiere, and so will Raw! As Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch prepare to swap rosters, it appears a WWE Women’s Championship Title Exchange will take place tonight on SmackDown to ensure a smooth transition. Will Flair become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion and Big-Time Becks become Raw’s new Women’s Champion? Find out when it all goes down tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!”

WWE has also announced that King Xavier Woods will have his official King of the Ring Coronation ceremony tonight. He will be joined by Kofi Kingston.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.