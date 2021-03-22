WWE has announced Virtual Meet & Greets for WrestleMania 37 Week.

WWE announced today that the largest selection of virtual meet & greets in WWE history will run from Monday, April 5 through Monday, April 12.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 12pm ET, starting at $125 each. The ticket includes a two-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar, and a downloadable video of your meet & greet within 2-3 days of the event.

Names announced for the meet & greets are WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, AJ Styles, RAW Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, and Charlotte Flair. WWE will be announcing more sessions later this week.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is a promo for the upcoming meet & greets, along with full details from the WWE announcement:

The largest selection of WWE Virtual Meet & Greets in WWE history to take place throughout WrestleMania Week WWE Virtual Meet & Greets take over WrestleMania Week with the largest selection of Virtual Meet & Greets in WWE history – presented by Snickers! The Meet & Greets will include multiple sessions every day from Monday, April 5 – Monday, April 12, and feature Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT, current and former champions and WWE Legends. Tickets are on sale tomorrow. WWE Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home. All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever! Tickets for this event are available Tuesday, March 23, at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets start at $125*. Get your tickets here tomorrow. Ticket includes: * 2-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar

* Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 2-3 days of the event Monday, April 5

9 a.m.: Finn Bálor

11a.m.: Big E

3 p.m.: Bayley Tuesday, April 6

11 a.m.: Bianca Belair

2:30 p.m.: Naomi

6 p.m.: AJ Styles Wednesday, April 7

11 a.m.: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston

2:30 p.m.: Alexa Bliss Thursday, April 8

11 a.m.: Drew McIntyre

6 p.m.: Bobby Lashley Friday, April 9

11 a.m.: Edge

1:30 p.m.: Seth Rollins Saturday, April 10

9 a.m.: Damian Priest

9 a.m.: Street Profits

12 p.m.: Kevin Owens

2:30 p.m.: Jeff Hardy Sunday, April 11

9 a.m.: Adam Cole

12 p.m.: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Monday, April 12

11 a.m.: Braun Strowman

1:30 p.m.: Charlotte Flair More Superstar Virtual Meet & Greet sessions will be announced later this week! We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone. Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat. For a full list of FAQs, click here. WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior. Talent subject to change. *Does not include applicable fees.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.