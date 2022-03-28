A new WWE 24 documentary on the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this Friday.

WWE has the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled to begin at 10pm ET on Peacock, at the same time as WWE NXT Level Up.

There had been reports on the Hall of Fame ceremony airing at 10:30pm ET but that is not the case. The ceremony will begin as soon as WWE SmackDown on FOX goes off the air, from the same venue – the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

WWE will air a “La Previa” WrestleMania Saturday preview show on Saturday morning. The NXT Stand & Deliver Pre-show then begins at 12pm ET, and the main Stand & Deliver card begins at 1pm ET. The NXT show is scheduled to run for 3 hours as a special edition of The Bump will begin at 4pm ET.

The Kickoff pre-show for Night One of WrestleMania 38 will then begin at 6pm ET. The two-hour Kickoff will run until the main WrestleMania Saturday show begins at 8pm ET.

WWE will also air a “La Previa” preview show for WrestleMania Sunday the following morning. The Ultimate WrestleMania will air at 10am ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, while another special edition of The Bump will air at 4pm ET.

The WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm ET, and the final night of WrestleMania action will start at 8pm ET.

