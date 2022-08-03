WWE has announced a WrestleMania 39 Launch Party for Thursday, August 11 at 7pm PT from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The free admission event will feature live in-ring matches and interviews with WWE Superstars, celebrity appearances, WWE merchandise, and more. Attendees will receive a commemorative WrestleMania souvenir ticket while supplies last.

The WrestleMania 39 Launch Party will give fans an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to WrestleMania before they become available to the general public the following day.

Celebrities and Superstars announced for the party include Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, JoJo Siwa, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Maryse, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Theory, The Street Profits, Carmella, Corey Graves, Alexa Bliss, Ricochet, and Dominik Mysterio.

Fans interested in free admission and parking at the party can register at sofistadium.com/wmparty.

WrestleMania Hollywood is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

