WWE has officially announced two Showcase Matches for WrestleMania 39.

It was reported on Friday morning how WWE had plans for two Fatal 4 Wag tag team matches at WrestleMania 39 – one for the men, one for the women. In an update, WWE confirmed on this week’s SmackDown that these will be WrestleMania Showcase Matches.

SmackDown saw Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeat Emma and Tegan Nox to qualify for the women’s Fatal 4 Way. The first men’s qualifier should be held on next week’s RAW or SmackDown, along with the remaining qualifying matches. It looks like there will be no title shot up for grabs in the future.

It was reported earlier that the men’s Fatal 4 Way will feature The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits, but that has not been confirmed.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with some of the rumored matches:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way

TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Rumored to be The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits.

Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

