WWE has officially announced the events for WrestleMania 39 Week in Los Angeles.

The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, while the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place that same night, from the same venue like this year.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will air on Saturday, April 1, while the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW will air on Monday, April 3. These events will also air from the Crypto.com Arena.

Tickets for all three events will go on sale via AXS.com on Friday, November 18. Special three-day combo tickets will be available this Monday, November 7.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood.

WRESTLEMANIA® GOES HOLLYWOOD WITH FULL WEEK OF EVENTS IN LOS ANGELES



Tickets Go on Sale Friday, November 18 for Friday Night SmackDown®/2023 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, NXT® Stand & Deliver® and Monday Night Raw® at Crypto.com Arena



STAMFORD, Conn., November 3, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced three additional events at Crypto.com Arena as part of WrestleMania Week in Los Angeles:



* Friday, March 31: Friday Night SmackDown/2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony



* Saturday, April 1: NXT Stand & Deliver



* Monday, April 3: Monday Night Raw



Tickets for all three events go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 am PT via AXS.com. Special three-day event combo tickets will be available this Monday, November 7 at 10 am PT.



WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood and takes place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 live from SoFi Stadium. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. Fans from all 50 states and 58 countries have already made their plans to be in attendance.



Over the past decade, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Additional WrestleMania Week events will be announced in the near future.



