WWE has announced WrestleMania 40 for the City of Brotherly Love.

WWE announced today that WrestleMania 40 will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 and Sunday, April 7, 2024 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The week-long celebration will also include SmackDown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and RAW, at the Wells Fargo Center, plus fan events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Below is WWE’s full announcement with comments from Philly Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gregg Caren, Philadelphia Eagles President and PHL Sports Chair Don Smolenski, and WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor: