The promotional push for WWE Backlash: St. Louis has begun.

On Friday morning, WWE confirmed that WWE Backlash: St. Louis will take place on May 10, 2025 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared the official promotional trailer for WWE Backlash: St. Louis, along with a message to promote the ticket on-sale date scheduled for next Friday, May 21.

“Every WrestleMania there are winners and there are losers…For every action … there will be a Backlash,” Levesque wrote. “WWE Backlash comes to Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 10. Tickets on sale next Friday.”