Along with “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” WWE will be bringing the grandest WrestleMania Superstore to “Sin City” next week as well.

On Thursday afternoon, WWE officially announced that the WrestleMania Superstore is coming to Las Vegas, Nevada from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21, 2025. Admission is free (no ticket required) and open to the public.

From WWE.com: