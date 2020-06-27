WWE Announces Wyatt Swamp Fight for Extreme Rules

A Wyatt Swamp Fight has been announced for the upcoming WWE “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view.
Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman challenge Bray Wyatt to return to “The Swamp” where Wyatt was created. Wyatt never accepted the challenge, but WWE has confirmed the match.
The Wyatt Swamp Fight between Wyatt and Strowman will be a non-title match. Strowman previously defeated Wyatt at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in May.
We revealed spoiler details on the cinematic-style match earlier today. You can click here for those details.
The 2020 WWE “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)
Wyatt Swamp Fight
WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
