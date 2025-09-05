The updates regarding tonight’s jam-packed episode of WWE SmackDown keep coming in!

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, which by all accounts is expected to be a mega episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand program, the WWE website has updated the official preview for the show.

In the updated WWE website preview for tonight’s SmackDown, which emanates from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the company confirmed that new WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn will be appearing.

From WWE.com:

Sami Zayn returns to SmackDown as the new United States Champion After conquering Solo Sikoa last week to finally claim the United States Championship, Sami Zayn returns to SmackDown with the star-spangled title. Don’t miss all the action, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Additionally, Sami Zayn himself surfaced via social media to hype his SmackDown appearance tonight, writing, “What a special night and what a special celebration it was last week! Let’s start this US Championship run with a bang.”

For those interested, you can read a WWE SmackDown spoiler report revealing exactly what Sami Zayn will be doing at tonight’s show in Chi-Town.

