Zelina Vega is out of the running in the WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament.

Ahead of the special second episode of WWE Speed on X today, the company announced a change to the originally scheduled lineup.

Vega was originally scheduled to face Natalya in the quarterfinals of the WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament, however due to injury, she has been pulled from the bout.

In her place will be B-Fab, who squared off against Nattie in the changed quarterfinal tourney tilt.

Corey Graves made the announcement regarding the injury on commentary, however no other details were provided.

WWE Speed on X airs every Wednesday and some Fridays at Noon.