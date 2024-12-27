Zelina Vega is out of the running in the WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament.
Ahead of the special second episode of WWE Speed on X today, the company announced a change to the originally scheduled lineup.
Vega was originally scheduled to face Natalya in the quarterfinals of the WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament, however due to injury, she has been pulled from the bout.
In her place will be B-Fab, who squared off against Nattie in the changed quarterfinal tourney tilt.
Corey Graves made the announcement regarding the injury on commentary, however no other details were provided.
WWE Speed on X airs every Wednesday and some Fridays at Noon.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@NatbyNature and @TheVibeBri face off for a spot in the #WWESpeed Semifinals! Who ya got? 💪 pic.twitter.com/dfjqrCS0x6
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2024