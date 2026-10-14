WWE ID has issued a public apology following an incident involving Sloane Jacobs at a recent Wrestling Open RI event.

The WWE Independent Development program took to its official X account to address Jacobs’ conduct during Monday night’s show, where she competed in a six-woman tag team match.

“WWE ID would like to apologize to Wrestling Open RI for Sloane Jacobs’ behavior last night,” the statement began before emphasizing its relationship with the independent wrestling promotion. “WWE ID values Wrestling Open RI and Wrestling Open as important places for independent wrestlers to grow and develop.”

Jacobs teamed with Kylie Alexa and Paris Van Dale against Allie Katch, Liviyah and Shannon LeVangie at the event, with Katch, Liviyah and LeVangie picking up the victory. Following the match, Jacobs reportedly joined the commentary team and blamed Van Dale for the loss. She also brought up her appearances on Tubi programming before becoming frustrated when a commentator interrupted her, ultimately throwing down her headset and walking away.

The situation quickly generated discussion on social media, leading to WWE ID’s public apology. Beyond Wrestling subsequently weighed in, expressing support for WWE ID while suggesting that the broadcast was not the appropriate place for Jacobs to air her frustrations. Jacobs responded to the promotion on X, taking exception to being referred to by a different name.

It remains unclear whether the situation represents a legitimate backstage issue or whether some or all of the exchanges are part of an ongoing storyline.

The incident comes amid several notable changes within the WWE ID program. Former WWE ID Women’s Champion Laynie Luck recently departed after her contract was not renewed. Marcus Mathers, Sam Holloway and former WWE ID Men’s Champion Cappuccino Jones have also confirmed their departures from the program (more details via links below).