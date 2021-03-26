According to Heel By Nature, WWE recently applied to trademark the WCW name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The report says the filing was made on March 22nd, with the intention of the trademark being for merchandising purposes. WWE already holds multiple trademarks on WCW for different classifications, as WCW content has been present on the WWE Network (now Peacock) since the service launched back in 2014.

Full details on the filing are below.

INTERNATIONAL CLASS 028: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations.

This past week was the 20-year anniversary of WWE’s purchase of WCW, which led to the now infamous Invasion angle.