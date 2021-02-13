WWE has once again applied for more trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark office,, this time for their NXT UK brand.

Reports are that on February 9th the company filed for “NXT UK Prelude,” which is rumored to be the title of an upcoming special on the WWE Network. The trademark was done in the category of Entertainment Services. Full description below.

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”