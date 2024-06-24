A new trademark for a new superstar.

WWE recently applied to trademark the term ‘Samoan Werewolf’ with the USPTO. The term applies to new WWE superstar and former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, who used the phrased as a nickname. The filing was made on June 23rd.

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Fatu made his official debut on this past Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. He made an immediate impression after dominating Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, who he sent crashing through a table.