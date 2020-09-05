According to PW Insider, WWE applied to trademark the term “Wobbly Walrus” on September 1st. While there is no indication as to what the trademark is for, speculation is that this could be related to Firefly Funhouse characters such as Huskus the Pigboy, Ramblin’ Rabbit, Abby the Witch and Mercy the Buzzard. Other prevailing theories include Paul Heyman, Braun Strowman and Otis. Check out the trademark details below.

