WWE recently applied to trademark the term “Top Dolla” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a term that is synonymous with current NXT developmental star AJ Francis, who refers to himself as “Top Dolla” on all his social media platforms. The filing was made on April 27th, with a full detailed description of what that entails below.

