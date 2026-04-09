WWE has secured a significant round of tax credits tied to its biggest annual event.

It was revealed that WWE received approval for $4,314,821 in tax credits from the state of Nevada for WrestleMania 42 and additional events scheduled during that same week. The approval was made public by the state agency responsible for reviewing and granting such applications.

The amount of the tax credit is based on projected spending, with WWE estimating it will spend approximately $35 million to produce WrestleMania Week festivities.

That figure marks an increase compared to last year. In 2025, WWE was granted $4.2 million in tax credits for its WrestleMania-related events.

Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling confirmed the approval through Carli Smith, Director of Communications for the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. It was noted that the final amount WWE ultimately receives will be determined through an independent audit process, with the approved figure representing the maximum available.

There are still some details that remain under wraps. According to public records tied to the application, the G.O.E.D. permitted WWE to redact certain financial specifics, including the stadium fee and talent budget. WWE was also granted approval to seal a required transcript as part of the filing.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.