WWE is leaning fully into the Netflix crossover.

Monday’s January 5 episode of WWE Raw from Brooklyn, New York will mark the one-year anniversary of Raw airing on Netflix, and the company is celebrating in a big way. The show is officially being branded as “Stranger Things Night.”

As part of the theme, WWE is encouraging fans in attendance to join the fun by wearing Stranger Things-inspired outfits. The episode will serve as a tie-in with one of Netflix’s most popular scripted series, blending WWE’s presentation with the aesthetic of the hit show.

It’s another example of WWE leaning into pop culture synergy as its relationship with Netflix continues to expand.

The themed night won’t come at the expense of in-ring action.

Advertised for the January 5 episode is World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defending his title against Bron Breakker. Also scheduled, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri is set to put her championship on the line against Becky Lynch.

In addition, Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) are slated to defend their titles against the powerhouse pairing of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.