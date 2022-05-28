Former WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel made his second appearance for AEW during tonight’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Rampage from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Gangrel, who remains active on the indies these days, accompanied The Young Bucks to the ring for their win over Jon Cruz and the debuting Tyler Rust. The Young Bucks were dressed as The Hardys, and even used their entrance, while Brandon Cutler was dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Lita from their Team Extreme days. Gangrel previously served as a mentor to The Hardys in WWE.

After the match, The Bucks attacked Gangrel but The Hardys made the save and then took out Cutler. The segment ended with Gangrel reuniting with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.

This was Gangrel’s second appearance for AEW as he made his debut at Full Gear 2020 with a cameo appearance during the Elite Deletion match between Matt and Sammy Guevara. It was reported in August 2021 how Gangrel was scheduled to make his AEW Dynamite debut that same month, but the appearance was nixed to what WWE Hall of Famer Edge was doing in with Seth Rollins for his SummerSlam feud, tapping into his Brood roots.

This match also marked the AEW debut for Rust, who spent several months with WWE NXT from late 2020 through the summer of 2021. Cruz is also known as Serpentico, and has been with AEW since early 2020.

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys will take place at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in what is billed as the “Elite vs. Delete” dream match.

Looks like the Young Bucks took the “Hardy cosplayer” comment to heart! Also Gangrel is here #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CSOCg7MJHO — Rasslin’ (@rasslin) May 27, 2022

Swanton Bomb by Nick Jackson of the @youngbucks on to #JonCruz to get the win! It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/SowZlf7mI9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2022

WHO’D A THUNK IT? A vampire owns an iPhone & takes a selfie in 2022.. PLUS, THE NEW BROOD REUNITED! pic.twitter.com/S4feC3vthW — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 27, 2022

