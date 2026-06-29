There are temporary changes to WWE management following the events of Night of Champions.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Michael Cole announced that both Gunther and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis have been disciplined after their backstage altercation following Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The confrontation came after Gunther was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, falling short in the Triple Threat main event against new champion Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes. Following the show, tensions boiled over backstage, leading to a verbal exchange that reportedly turned physical between “The Ring General” and Aldis.

As a result, Cole revealed on Raw that both Gunther and Aldis have been “sent home” in the aftermath of the incident. He also announced that Aldis has been placed on “administrative leave.”

With Aldis temporarily out of the picture, Adam Pearce will oversee both the Raw and SmackDown brands until further notice.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.