Tudum is reporting that the April 7 episode of WWE RAW garnered 2.8 million global views on Netflix during the week, earning a spot at No. 10 on the platform’s global rankings.

The episode also landed in the top ten in seven different countries. This marks a slight dip from the March 31 episode, which drew 2.9 million views worldwide.

WWE has released the official poster for the Backlash 2025 pay-per-view event, as you can see below:

🚨 The official poster for ‘BACKLASH’ 2025. pic.twitter.com/FgDmhzXg3Y — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 15, 2025

With WrestleMania week descending upon Las Vegas, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has issued a passionate — and brutally honest — public service announcement for fans making the trip.

“WrestleMania week is here — the most exciting time of the year,” McIntyre began in a video posted to social media. “Pro wrestling is on fire. We’re in a golden age beyond golden age. The whole industry and world are heading to Vegas, and all eyes are on WWE. But I’m worried about you guys. I’m concerned you’re gonna’ screw it up.”

To help fans avoid awkward encounters and get the most out of the experience, McIntyre shared his own WrestleMania Week Do’s and Don’ts.

✅ The Do’s

1. Be respectful.

“Respect the wrestlers—and each other. But mostly us. It’s our busiest work week of the year. If we look like we’re in a hurry, we probably are—headed to an appearance, the gym, or maybe even seeing family we never get to see.”

2. Wear deodorant.

A quick but crucial hygiene PSA from the Scottish Warrior. Enough said.

3. Support independent wrestling.

“WrestleMania week isn’t just WWE—it’s wrestling week. The indies thrive during this time. Go to a local show. The atmosphere is electric.”

❌ The Don’ts

1. Don’t stalk the airport.

“Don’t hang around the airport with ten items for us to sign. It’s disrespectful. Go to a proper signing or photo op—we’ve got plenty.”

2. Stay away from the hotel.

“Seriously—f**k off. That’s our house for the week. We’ve got family, friends, kids there. Would you want strangers barging into your home with a camera in your face?”

3. Don’t interrupt private moments.

“If we’re mid-conversation with someone, don’t linger nearby acting weird. You’ll get chances to meet us during the week—be cool.”

4. Don’t bring merch to restaurants or gyms.

“If you spot us out in the wild, say hi, maybe snap a quick photo—but don’t roll up with a pile of merch for us to sign. And again—NOT at the hotel.”

5. Don’t use real names.

“Don’t call us by our government names. That’s a red flag. I’m Drew, so I’m screwed anyway—but for others, especially the women, it’s super creepy. Don’t do it.”

McIntyre wrapped up his PSA with a final reminder: “If you have a bad experience this week, it’s probably because you didn’t listen to me. So don’t be that guy.”