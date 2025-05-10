WWE Backlash 2025 Results
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, Missouri
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Dominik Mysterio (c) w/The Judgment Day vs. PENTA For The WWE Intercontinental Championship
– Jacob Fatu (c) w/Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE United States Championship
– GUNTHER vs. Pat McAfee
– Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton For The Undisputed WWE Championship
