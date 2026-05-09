“Backlash” is oddly appropriate given the last several weeks for WWE and TKO in the broader view. Frankly, they deserve more.

The recent talent “adjustments,” that only continued days after my last column with the New Day’s departure, combined with news of talent taking pay cuts, needs to be discussed. There’ll be a time for that in the coming days, because I think it’s another conversation that needs to happen. Especially so as we learn more about the corporate side.

I have fun writing these predictions columns, because they’re supposed to be just that. I love wrestling in all its greatness, and also in all its utter absurdity. I have since I was about 3 before I knew about any behind the scenes bullshit. Long before I understood business dynamics, it was just fun. It was something I talked about with my dad and brother, friends and extended family, and now here. Reality is what it is though, and while I don’t appreciate what TKO is doing right now, let’s try to have a little fun discussing Backlash. And hey, maybe I go 0/5 and we can all laugh about how dumb and off-base I am. So, buckle up friends, and let’s chat a little Backlash.

Backlash 2026

I do have to say one thing before we get into the matches. I do wish we’d go back to focusing mostly on WrestleMania rematches at Backlash. That was kind of the original premise. Maybe it’s best not to do it wholesale, but I think this still kind of works if we treat this PLE as a “cause and effect” showcase where rivalries stew and boil over.

The post-Wrestlemania concept still exists with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker going head to head, while Trick Williams and Sami Zayn are having a rematch over the United States championship. Aside from those, Iyo Sky and Asuka resume their feud on the bigger PLE stage, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu queue up another installment of Bloodline Family Feud for the world heavyweight championship, and Danhausen, his mystery partner, Miz and Kit Wilson will be doing goofy things.

Continuing on from WrestleMania, the predictions record now stands at 21.5/33 (65%).

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

I’m split on where I think this goes, but I’m leaning toward Breakker gaining the upper hand here. I think one positive of this iteration of the feud is that a championship is not involved, simply because I think it opens up the storytelling a bit to focus just on their history. That they can build that out and hone in on what gives their path to this point some weight, that gives context for why Breakker jumped him at WrestleMania, as well as the escalation of their hostility toward each other building into Backlash. In terms of a result, I think Breakker needs the initial win to reestablish himself in their feud. I think there will be quite a bit of back and forth in terms of wins and losses for the duration of their war. Even if it turns out that Breakker wins the feud long term, I think Breakker wins here. I think he has the most to gain. I’m still 60-40 split on that result, and can definitely see a pathway where Rollins wins here. I just think given his time away from the ring due to injury, Bron needs this one to really truly reestablish himself in terms of both his character and his physicality. Prediction: Bron Breakker

WWE U.S. Championship – Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Right out of the gate, I think there’s more upside with Williams right now and I think it’s pointless to take the title off of him three mere weeks after WrestleMania. If you’ve been following Williams’ total evolution from his days alongside Carmelo Hayes in NXT, through his own ascension in singles while still in NXT up to today, while he may not be a favourite of mine, this is one of those moments where he truly resonates with the live crowd. That resonation seems to maximize fan engagement that has grown organically over time. It hard to argue against that and he fits well in this landscape; with that in mind why would you knock him back down a peg after only three weeks? That just seems illogical. The foundation of this though on the flipside from Zayn’s perspective is what’s gained from flipping the title back? In my view I think to double back on the WrestleMania result downgrades Williams’ standing and puts Zayn in a position where you ask “what do you do now?” I think if you go with Zayn here, it’s the equivalent of spinning your wheels in the mud and driving in circles. The question becomes, “where’s the benefit?” and you don’t go anywhere unless you veer off back to the roadway. Williams just feels like the right play here because I feel like there’s more value in reinforcing his standing in the mid-card with the U.S. title and building him up than in recrowning Zayn. That just lends to retreading their feud plot points and to what end for Zayn? I think it’s easy to spin Zayn off elsewhere post-feud and there’s no reason to devalue Williams here. Prediction: Trick Williams whoops that Zayn (again… eh, I lied)

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka

This is an odd one considering the baggage outside the ring and the missing Kairi. This feels like it should be their feud coming to a head because I don’t think there’s much else to explore here with the two of them on the premise of their rift and past together. I’m leaning hard on Sky winning here, I just think there’s more room to fly with her right now and she can easily be slotted back up into the world title picture opposite Liv Morgan. I’m not sure where this goes if Asuka wins, mostly because I feel like the feud has run its course. Should Kairi stay released, both of them being singles doesn’t give them many options, but Asuka is in a unique position as a heel where both women’s champions on Raw are heels and in programs. That “no man’s land” element puts Asuka in a precarious position that Sky doesn’t really have to worry about given the current dynamics of Raw. Something weird could happen where they end up on the same side again, but I don’t know how you do that without becoming overly tropey and cheesy. Sky seems like the only logical choice, and whatever that means for Asuka, I suppose we’ll see. Prediction: Iyo Sky

Danhausenen & Mystery Partnerhausen vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

Expect weirdness. Expect silliness. Expect cursing — both of the verbal and supernatural variety — and whomever Danhausen’s partner turns out to be, expect a Danhausen win here. This entire feud is WWE-style comedy that you can’t take seriously because it’s a palette cleanse for the rest of the show, and I think that’s a lot of where Danhausen’s value is. You can slot him anywhere to change the tone and pace of the show. His character and bit allows for that. Rounding it out, considering how Miz is situated on WWE programming at this point, and how Kit Wilson has been portrayed on his solo run, it’s all going to complement the overall segment. I think the winner is obvious, and how we get there doesn’t matter. Prediction: Danhausen and his partnerhausen by obnoxious toxicity

World Heavyweight Championship – Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

I just can’t see Reigns losing the championship so soon. I think the objective here is to make Fatu look as strong as possible to maximize the perception that when unhinged he’s an apex-level threat to the WWE roster. Reigns is a known commodity and he’s more than established his value, however it’s only recently that WWE fans have got to see the guy others might have seen during Fatu’s days in MLW. We’ve witnessed Fatu’s growth since he separated from Sola Sikoa and struck out on his own, and especially so during his orbiting of the WWE championship during the Cody Rhodes-Drew McIntyre feud. What’s been truly eye opening are his interactions with the Usos and Reigns in the build-up to this matchup. They’re polar opposites and for the all respect Reigns has demanded and earned, Fatu has shown him no respect.

Fatu has done a great job of painting a picture of their dynamic that illustrates Fatu as being the hungrier, more desperate man who needs to win because everything he is at his core is riding on providing for his family and proving he belongs. That’s founded on the perks of what Reigns has access to. That singular, focused, driven mindset is what makes him dangerous, and that contrasted against Reigns makes for a clash where I can see them seesawing back and forth before Fatu just begins to outpace and dominate him. And if you want to talk about organic fan reactions, then Fatu needs to be in the same conversation as Trick Williams. That all being said, I think what’s going to happen is roughly what I outlined, but will likely end in a standard Reigns way where he eekes out the win that is equal parts domination and survival. That’s the value of Reigns right now, because he can do both, and I think that’s what both the title and Fatu need right now — the stability and aura of Reigns’ dominance, combined with the aggressive threat to that throne of Fatu. I think Fatu’s day will come, and while I wouldn’t totally write off a Fatu win, I think Reigns takes it here. Prediction: Roman Reigns