WWE Backlash 2026 Results
Benchmark International Arena
Tampa, Florida
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman
– Trick Williams (c) w/Lil Yachty vs. Sami Zayn For The WWE United States Championship
– Asuka vs. Iyo Sky
– Danhausen & TBD vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson
– Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Checkout Episode Eight Of The SUR Files