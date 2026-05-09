WWE Backlash 2026 Results

Benchmark International Arena

Tampa, Florida

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman

– Trick Williams (c) w/Lil Yachty vs. Sami Zayn For The WWE United States Championship

– Asuka vs. Iyo Sky

– Danhausen & TBD vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson

– Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Checkout Episode Eight Of The SUR Files