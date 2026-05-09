– Ahead of WWE Backlash, a special digital exclusive video dubbed “More than a fan: The story of Charlotte Flair and Scarlett,” was released via WWE’s YouTube channel. The video description reads: “Hear the emotional story and bond between Charlotte Flair and Scarlett, a WWE fan battling a rare form of cancer.”

– Also new heading into WWE Backlash this evening is a new Trick Williams sit-down interview with Joe Tessitore ahead of his WWE United States Championship defense against Sami Zayn. The interview will likely air in segments during the Countdown to WWE Backlash pre-show leading into tonight’s premium live event in Tampa, FL.

– Jacob Fatu’s Backlash 2026 Vlog was also released on WWE’s official YouTube channel. The five minute video follows “The Samoan Werewolf” in the final days leading up to his PLE main event showdown against WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

– Finally, a 40-minute WWE Backlash 2026 Preview special edition of the WWE Now digital series was released on WWE’s YouTube channel, which features Sam Roberts and Megan Morant breaking down all things WWE Backlash: Tampa. The two are also joined by Big E. for some analysis of the PLE this evening in “The Sunshine State.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 6/5c for live WWE Backlash Results coverage from Tampa, FL.