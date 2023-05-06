The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Our live Backlash coverage will begin at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The main show will then begin at 8pm. Below is the current Backlash card for tonight:

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Street Fight

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

