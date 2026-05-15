Viewership numbers have surfaced for WWE Backlash’s special ESPN2 presentation over WrestleMania weekend.

The first hour of WWE Backlash simulcast on ESPN2 averaged 998,000 viewers and drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The remainder of the premium live event streamed on ESPN Unlimited, although viewership figures for the full-stream broadcast have not been released publicly.

The portion of the show that aired on ESPN2 featured two matches, Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker and Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn.

Another strong sports-TV crossover effort from WWE.

This also marked the second consecutive WWE premium live event to receive ESPN television exposure for at least part of the show.

For comparison, night one of WrestleMania 42 aired on ESPN2 and brought in 1.62 million viewers, while night two on ESPN drew an even bigger audience with 1.82 million viewers.